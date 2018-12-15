From snow angels, wildfires, and wishing one of Portland's finest broadcasters well wishes on retirement, here are the most viewed posts by KGW viewers on Instagram. 

1. Remember that time Portland police Officer Pavon couldn't resist a good snow angel? 

2.   Still can't beat an Oregon sunrise.

Sunrise over The Gorge
lishy

3. After the devastating Eagle Creek Fire that ravaged through the Columbia River Gorge last year, nature has moved on and began to rebuild.  

Multnomah Falls
hikergirl77

4.Thank you.

5. Local crews headed south to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County, California.

6. No one cheered as hard as we did when the Beavers became National Champions and defeated Arkansas 5-0. at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.  

7. That time Mt. Hood was out of this world.

Milky way in Mt. Hood
Justin J Lamb

8.  Saun White's winning run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeon Chang and that hair though. 

9.  Did you know that while they where being rescued they had to crawl to avoid the propeller? 

10. Thank you, Tracy Barry, for 33 years of telling our stories.

Photos: Most viewed KGW Instagram posts of 2018
01 / 19
A dramatic rescue on Mount Hood today! A Chinook helicopter crew landed with only its back wheels and lifted seven people - six rescuers and a climber - from the summit of Mount Hood. They had to crawl to avoid the propeller!
02 / 19
#Repost @portlandpolice Officer Pavon couldn't resist the snow angel.
03 / 19
National Champions! Oregon State defeats Arkansas 5-0 and wins the College World Series!! #kgw #gobeavs #beavs #collegeworldseries2018 #osu #beavers
04 / 19
It will be the end of an era for KGW.❤️#repost Tracy Barry: “I like to pretend that I am a free spirit at heart. That I could travel light, move anywhere on a whim and start over. But it’s not true.
05 / 19
Gov. Kate Brown is projected to win re-election over Republican challenger Knute Buehler. Visit kgw.com/elections for all election results. #oregon
06 / 19
Thank you to all the crews battling the wildfires in Oregon. @hillsborofirefighters #kgw #fire #oregon #substation #substationfire
07 / 19
An outstanding photo of Tillamook Head Lighthouse from Shaun Peterson Photography is our Shot of the Day. Thanks, Shaun!
08 / 19
Thank you @greshamfirefighters @clackamasfire @pdxfirerescue @hillsborofirefighters and all of the emergency crews who are battling the fires in California.
09 / 19
Nina Mehlhaf shares how we’re all feeling at KGW today.
10 / 19
Shaun. Frickin. White. Got to watch his winning run in the halfpipe today and OH MAN that was cool. Got to be there in the media zone for his interviews with NBC, and then had to snap a selfie. @shaunwhite, you are the GOAT. Oh and yes, I told him congrats and that his hair still looks perfect
11 / 19
#Repost @lishy A solid hour before sunrise and the color was so vibrant looking down the gorge. This is my favorite time of day!
12 / 19
Tada! My new tattoo... courtesy of dear Alice of Wonderland Tattoo PDX. To quote the Cheshire Cat...”Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality. “ Thank you for sharing your creativity with me.
13 / 19
#Repost @ashleykorslien Look who came to see the twins today - my partner in crime! Aunt @brendabraxtonkgw!!! Don’t let her face fool you - she loved holding both babies at once
14 / 19
It's a boy!! Repost @damianlillard Dame Jr. 🙏🏽 Congratulations Damian!!
15 / 19
Tracy Barry is getting a tattoo! Repost Tracy Barry: Bzzzz no turning back now! You may or may not have noticed I always wear some sort of Chinese bracelet in honor of my girls. I have for more than 19 years and it’s time to make it permanent. Really permanent.
16 / 19
#Repost @justinjlamb Mars and Milky Way rising while the Moon shines from behind. Allowing for the perfect blend of daytime colors and night time sights.
17 / 19
Griz is today's dog of the day! Repost @greshamfirefighters "Griz” hangin with Gresham Firefighters on Engine 72!
18 / 19
19 / 19
Yay! @ashleykorslien had her babies! Welcome, little ones! 🎊 #Repost @ashleykorslien The best day of our lives 💙💗 Welcome Grant Samuel and Isla Joy to the world!