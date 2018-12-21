From taking a baby to an outdoor music festival to helping a woman pick the perfect wedding dress, here are the 10 most unique Oregonian stories of 2018.
1. Is an Oregon marijuana shop haunted? Watch surveillance video
Is this Oregon pot shop haunted? You be the judge.
2. Paralyzed Sherwood woman gets wedding dress dream come true
Kenna Hoffstadt dreamed of picking the perfect wedding dress.
"One day out of the blue, she said, 'I know I'm never going to get married, but do you think I could go and try on wedding dresses?'" her mother, Paula Hoffstadt, told KGW.
So, her mom's best friend put out a plea on social media to get dress donations for her to try on.
3. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree - from Oregon to D.C.
The Willamette National Forest had the pleasure of providing this year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The 50-foot-long noble fir made its way to the nation's capitol by way of the Oregon Trail, following the reverse path.
4. Portland's World Naked Bike Ride
Love it or hate it, it's a Portland tradition. Portland's annual World Naked Bike will return next year on June 29. This year's ride was at Cathedral Park in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland. The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image and denounces oil dependence.
5. Boy who met Bush in 1990 at PDX inspired to become pilot
Back in 1990, Portland native Jason Baston got to go with his third-grade class at Woodlawn Elementary School in Portland to see the president take off from Portland International Airport. Baston said it was that moment that inspired him to become a pilot.
6. Perfect SAT, ACT scores for Glencoe High student
Scoring a perfect score on either the SAT or ACT is noteworthy. Perfection on both tests is rare. When Glencoe High School junior Nisala Kalupahana learned the news, he couldn't believe it either.
7. Babies at Pickathon: What it's actually like to bring an infant to the festival
Going to an outdoor music festival can be a challenge...now add a baby. That's exactly what former KGW reporter Sara Roth did at this year's Pickathon in Happy Valley.
8. Train delay doesn't dampen enthusiasm at rainy Portlandathon
A rainy day and a train delay didn't ruin runners' spirits at the Portlandathon marathon.
9. Meet the men hauling the US Capitol Christmas Tree from Oregon to Washington DC
Rick Williams, founder and CEO of Central Oregon Trucking Company, talks about his experience driving the truck and trailer carrying the prized noble fir: "The event of a lifetime."
10. Raw drone video: Hundreds at Stand Up Paddleboard Witch Paddle
Witches on paddle boards? That's so Portland.