From taking a baby to an outdoor music festival to helping a woman pick the perfect wedding dress, here are the 10 most unique Oregonian stories of 2018.

Is this Oregon pot shop haunted? You be the judge.

Kenna Hoffstadt dreamed of picking the perfect wedding dress.

"One day out of the blue, she said, 'I know I'm never going to get married, but do you think I could go and try on wedding dresses?'" her mother, Paula Hoffstadt, told KGW.

So, her mom's best friend put out a plea on social media to get dress donations for her to try on.

The Willamette National Forest had the pleasure of providing this year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The 50-foot-long noble fir made its way to the nation's capitol by way of the Oregon Trail, following the reverse path.

Love it or hate it, it's a Portland tradition. Portland's annual World Naked Bike will return next year on June 29. This year's ride was at Cathedral Park in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland. The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image and denounces oil dependence.

Back in 1990, Portland native Jason Baston got to go with his third-grade class at Woodlawn Elementary School in Portland to see the president take off from Portland International Airport. Baston said it was that moment that inspired him to become a pilot.

Scoring a perfect score on either the SAT or ACT is noteworthy. Perfection on both tests is rare. When Glencoe High School junior Nisala Kalupahana learned the news, he couldn't believe it either.

Going to an outdoor music festival can be a challenge...now add a baby. That's exactly what former KGW reporter Sara Roth did at this year's Pickathon in Happy Valley.

After checking in to Pickathon 2018, before the crying and spills.

A rainy day and a train delay didn't ruin runners' spirits at the Portlandathon marathon.

Rick Williams, founder and CEO of Central Oregon Trucking Company, talks about his experience driving the truck and trailer carrying the prized noble fir: "The event of a lifetime."

Witches on paddle boards? That's so Portland.