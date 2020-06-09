Woodburn police seek information in fatal shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim on Oswald Street around 11:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man deceased.

WOODBURN, Ore. — Woodburn police are seeking information about a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim on Oswald Street around 11:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man deceased. The suspect left before officers got there, according to the department.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting. They have not given any suspect information.

This is an active investigation.