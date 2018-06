HILLSBORO, Ore.-- One person injured after crashing into a horse that had gotten loose on Farmington Road and Rood Bridge Road in Hillsboro on Saturday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says one person was able to exit the car while the second, a female, was pinned inside. Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the woman, she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The horse died in the road.

Southwest Farmington is blocked in both directions.

