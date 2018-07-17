MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was rescued off Mount St. Helens Saturday after she slipped on a snowy slope and fell into a rock formation.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an injured hiker around 11:20 a.m. Deputies learnd the hiker, Brittney Fintel of Omaha, Nebraska, slipped and fell near the Monitor Ridge Climbing Route.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a MH-60 helicopter from the Astoria air station to rescue Fintel. The Skamania County Volcano Rescue Team helped the Coast Guard locate the injured woman on a south-facing slope of Mount St. Helens at approximately 6,000 feet.

She was airlifted to Oregon Health Science University Hospital in Portland where she was treated for lacerations and a possible broken hip.

© 2018 KGW