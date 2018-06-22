VANCOUVER, WA. -- A woman was arrested on multiple charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase southbound on I-5 ending at SR 14 off ramp in Vancouver Thursday night.

According to Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop the car earlier that evening in Cowlitz County before she drove off and headed southbound on I-5.

The woman then attempted to drive the wrong way on to Hwy 14, that's when deputies used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the car.

The woman was arrested on felony eluding and an unrelated felony warrant, she was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. She told deputies she had taken meth.

Three passengers inside the car were also taken into custody. One was arrested for two felony warrants, the other two were released.

No injuries were reported.

