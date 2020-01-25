PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman has died at the hospital after being run over by a car in an apartment complex parking lot Friday in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

The woman, who has been identified as Trecell Stinson, had been sleeping in front of the apartment's garage door when a driver backed out of the garage on their way to work.

The driver said they did not see the woman sleeping there, only realizing after they had fully reversed out of the garage.

The driver immediately called 911 and stayed on-scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, but died after her condition worsened.

No citations or charges are being issued to the driver.

