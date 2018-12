CORVALLIS, Ore. — A woman was found dead in her cell at the Benton County Jail in Corvallis on Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive after lunch was served, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She was identified as 41-year-old Alyssa Sund.

Sund was booked into the jail Dec. 19 on theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is underway to determine how she died.