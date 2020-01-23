SEATTLE — Multiple people were shot in downtown Seattle near Westlake Center on Wednesday evening in an area known for violence and shootings.

A large police presence can be seen at 3rd and 4th Avenues near Pike Street where the shooting occurred.

One person was killed and five others are injured.

The suspect is still at large.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said.

The woman is a nurse and rushed out to help one of the victims who had been shot.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” she said.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Dena Jones, who works nearby, didn't know of the shooting until her mother called her.

"It's very frightening. You never know what's going to happen. It's scary."

Coffei Petty and his wife work near Westlake park. His wife, who works at Nordstorm, is under lockdown.

"The fact that it can happen anywhere, especially in such a highly-populated area, is really concerning," Petty said, speaking to KING 5 on the phone.

Petty initially thought it was a truck backfiring, but then saw several cop cars blow through the area.

"There are certain areas that are not safe, so you kind of have to keep your head on a swivel," Petty said.

Douglas Converse, a man who was at the scene, said he was 10 feet from going into the light rail station when he heard several pops. He noticed several people down on the ground as he was trying to get his bearings.

He ran down to the light rail station to notify police officers and security of the situation.

People at the scene ran into nearby stores and restaurants for safety after hearing the shots.

Traffic cannot get through, the light-rail station is closed, and bus routes have stopped. Several area stores have gone on lockdown.

KING 5's Michael Crowe was at a press conference for another shooting that occurred in that area several hours prior. He was able to hear the gunshots from blocks away.