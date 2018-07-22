THE DALLES, Ore. – The deadly Substation Fire is 82 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Saturday night, and firefighters said Saturday afternoon they are starting to wrap things up.

But for farmers and others in the area impacted by the fire, the fight is just beginning.

Community members are now asking the public for help in the recovery from the wildfire disaster.

One farmer lost several thousand acres, leaving his 200 cows with no place to go.

"All of their grazing land is gone,” explained Risi Howard, a local woman who is leading the fundraising effort to help the farmer take care of his cattle.

Howard said the farmer originally had about 250 cows, but at least 50 did not survive the fire. She said the owner of the cattle is still trying to round them all up.

She said the owner found property to house the cattle, but said he still needs help feeding them.

“Just trying to help a farmer out,” Howard said.

Howard set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations of clean hay and money. She said feeding 200 cows through the winter will be a challenge.

"The grass isn't coming up again until spring and if they've got animals, cattle, horses, llamas, anything that's out on those properties, they don't have food to eat,” Howard said.

She worries as firefighters head home, people will forget those left behind still need help.

“This is not an overnight, this fire burned out, firefighters have all gone home, y’all are sitting home at Christmas, these guys still have work to do,” Howard said.

If the community comes together to help the fire victims, she hopes it will be easier for everyone to rebuild and move forward.

“These farmers still need the support,” Howard said. “If you don't want to do this one, if you don't want to feed the cows, then find another way. You can call the Hage Electric in The Dalles and they'll get these farmers what they need. So, this is just the beginning, it's not over, don't let it die."

A GoFundMe page called Substation Wildfire Relief Fund was also set up to help all fire victims:

