WISCONSIN (WTMJ) -- A ride operator at a Wisconsin amusement park was fired over the weekend after a grandparent captured video of him nodding off while on the job.

It happened at Little Amerricka in the Village of Marshall.

Thomas Fotusky captured the video of the employee, which shows him closing his eyes, nodding off and almost falling over on several occasions.

"The ride operator seemed to be completely inebriated," said Fotusky. "There were more than a dozen parents that were just losing it."

Darrell Klompmaker, Little Amerricka's general manager, says the employee was sent home and later fired.

"We take safety very, very seriously here," said Klompmaker. "We did not witness what they were saying. But based on what they showed me, he was terminated."

