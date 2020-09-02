Editor's note: The video above originally aired in December 2019.

SEATTLE - The Seattle City Council has passed legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation prohibits evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and March 31, with some exceptions.

The council voted unanimously on Monday to pass the legislation. Three different amendments to the previous legislation were addressed and passed.

Durkan sent a letter to the council on Monday, saying the amendments do not "sufficiently address the issues department directors have previously identified with the legislation." Durkan was referring to the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections.

The legislation comes after the Seattle Renters’ Commission sent a letter in November to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and heads of the city human services and neighborhood departments urging the city to take up the idea. The commission argued blocking winter evictions will save lives because it helps keep people inside during the harshest weather of the year.

Supporters said the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather.

Critics said Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

A one-night count in January 2019 found 11,199 people in King County experiencing homelessness. Nearly half – 5,228 people – were unsheltered or living on the street, in a tent or a car.

In October 2019, Seattle updated its tenant protection laws to strengthen renter rights. Now landlords must give tenants 14 days’ notice to pay or vacate, which is up from three days, tenants must receive 60 days’ notice for all rent increases and eligibility to receive relocation assistance upfront was expanded.

