Firefighters are battling several wildfires that have burned thousands of acres in Eastern Washington.

Officials said Monday morning the Conrad Fire in Yakima County had burned an estimated 4,000 acres. The fire grew about 2,500 acres since Sunday night.

The fire is burning on Clemens Mountain outside of the Naches Fire District. Nearly 50 homes in the area of Box Canyon and Conrad roads were evacuated Sunday evening.

Crews are working to try to contain the fire. Twelve engines, one 20-person Ahtanum crew, and two helicopters are on the scene of the fire.

#ConradFire update. With fire growth overnight the fire is now estimated at 4000 acres. Crews will be battling winds and terrain today, as firefighters, from all over the state, will engage the fire lines. The Fire information line is 509 574 1926. — SE_WA_IMT (@SE_WA_IMT) July 2, 2018

#ConradFire activity is beginning to pick up. Helicopters and air tankers are dropping water and retardant on a spot fire on the ridge above and visible from Naches. — SE_WA_IMT (@SE_WA_IMT) July 2, 2018

Another fire near Quincy Lakes in Grant County has burned around 3,600 acres. Officials say the fire is still burning inside the containment zone.

Level one evacuations were put in place Sunday for people living in the area, but the evacuations were lifted Monday morning. Level one evacuations mean people are not in immediate danger, but it does mean the fire could start moving in their direction.

Evacuation notices: Know what to do... pic.twitter.com/I2cte4n95E — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2018

The Washington Department of Natural Resources says a wildfire in Chelan County grew to 70 or 80 acres since Sunday night. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

Fire engines and hand crews were still at the Stormy Fire Monday morning. Officials are assessing to see if more resources are needed to battle the blaze.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: The #StormyFire in Chelan County near Entiat grew to 70-80 acres overnight.



As of Monday morning, engines and hand crews still at fire. Team assessing conditions to determine if further resources are needed. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 2, 2018

