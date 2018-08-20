Thick smoke from Northwest wildfires has settled into Western Washington. The FAA issued a ground delay at Sea-Tac International Airport Sunday afternoon due to low visibility.

Some incoming flights were delayed for hours. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the FAA reports flights were landing two hours and 37 minutes late. Check with the airline if you're making an airport run.

A 'smokestorm is imminent' reports Cliff Mass, University of Washington professor of Atmospheric Sciences. Last week's air quality was the worst on record for Puget Sound and this week may be even worse.

HOW TO: Build a DIY air filter for less than $20

