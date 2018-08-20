Thick smoke from Northwest wildfires has settled into Western Washington. The FAA issued a ground delay at Sea-Tac International Airport Sunday afternoon due to low visibility.

At the peak of the delay, some incoming flights were delayed for two hours and 37 minutes. Commenters on the KING 5 Facebook page said their delays were even longer, upwards of three hours.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the FAA reported the ground delays were over and incoming flights could resume landing as scheduled. It's always a good idea to check with the airline before making an airport run.

A 'smokestorm is imminent' reports Cliff Mass, University of Washington professor of Atmospheric Sciences. Last week's air quality was the worst on record for Puget Sound and this week may be even worse.

