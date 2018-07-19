A fast-moving brush fire near Kittitas has grown to 6,000 acres. Both directions of I-90 are closed in the area.

The Kittitas County Sheriff announced a level 3 evacuation notice for Wanapum State Park, Auvil Fruit Company and Getty's Cove. Deputies have contacted people in those areas to advise them of fire activity.

Level 3 Notice = Leave Now!

Level 2 Notice = Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice

Fast-moving flames are blowing heavy smoke over the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation says I-90 is closed at exit 115 in Kittitas, 8 miles east of Ellensburg. The closure extends to milepost 136 in Vantage. There is no estimated time of reopening I-90.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the Boylston Fire is growing to the east in heavy wind. DNR reports 12 ground crews, three airplanes, and two helicopters are on the firefight. Follow Washington State Patrol and WSDOT for traffic updates.

