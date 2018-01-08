WISHRAM, Wash. — A wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon has prompted evacuations west of Maryhill, on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge has grown to an estimated 10,000 acres.

50 to 70 homes are threatened.

A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice was issued for Wishram Heights, north of Highway 14, east of Dalles Mountain Road, west of Highway 97, south of Springstreet Road.

A Level 3 notice is also in effect for area south of Highway 14 at Maryhill Museum to Highway 97 upper junction. Includes Pat's Ranch Mart, but does not include the town of Maryhill.

A Level 1 is in effect on the south side.

A Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice was issued for the area of Wishram Heights south of Highway 14.

Highway 14 in Washington is closed between Dallesport and Maryhill.

The Red Cross established a shelter at Goldendale H.S. for anyone displaced by the fire. Call 888-680-1455 for shelter information.

The fire, called the Avery Fire, started at around 4:20 p.m. and is burning northeast toward Centerville and Goldendale. Several local fire departments and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are battling the blaze, with the help of water drops from the air.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire burned 15 acres northeast of White Salmon. That fire was stopped and no structures were damaged, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the wildfires burning across the state.

