(KSEE/NBC News) Portions of Yosemite National Park have been shut down due to smoke from the Ferguson wildfire.

Yosemite Valley and Wawona will close at noon Wednesday, and visitors and campers staying in those areas are being asked to leave by noon. The closures include all hotels, campgrounds, and visitor services in Yosemite Valley and Wawona.

With the ongoing closure of Highway 140, park visitors can exit the park via Highways 120 and 41.

The closure is expected to last until Sunday, park officials said.

Since the fire began on July 13, several other park facilities and roads have been closed due to fire impacts and the need to support firefighting operations.

Read more here.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved