SALINAS, Calif. (CBS/KION) - A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell in the Rossi Rico neighborhood of Salinas, California.

A family called police when, to their shock, they found the footage on their home surveillance.

The homeowners were out of town, but their children were inside. They didn't wake up to the noise, but the families surveillance system alerts them when there's movement by the front door.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” doorbell licker victim Sylvia Dungan said.

Neighbors we spoke with say this is one of the more bizarre things they've ever seen.

“I thought I’ve seen it all, but this takes the cake,” neighbor Alfred Santos said.

“Never have we seen anything like this,” neighbor Stephanie Rosario said.

Salinas PD identified the suspect as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo. Police are still looking for Arroyo and say he could face two misdemeanor charges for petty theft and prowling.

