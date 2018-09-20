HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Yellowstone National Park official says a thermal spring near Old Faithful is erupting for the first time in 14 years.

Park spokesman Neal Herbert said Thursday that Ear Spring erupted recently for only the fourth time in more than 60 years. It last erupted in 2004.

Ear Spring spewed water between 20 and 30 feet high on Saturday, a level that Herbert says hasn't been recorded there since 1957.

Herbert says Ear Spring is still erupting at a near-constant height of 2 feet.

The thermal activity also includes new erupting vents and surface fractures, leading park officials to close a boardwalk on Geyser Hill, which is across the Firehole River from Old Faithful.

The park says there are no signs of impending volcanic activity in Yellowstone.

