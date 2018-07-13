NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A 23-year-old man crashed a pickup into an Arco Station in North Plains Thursday night, police said.

Officers said they saw a black Ford F-350 pickup truck turn into the parking lot of the station at 9560 NW Glencoe Road at a high rate of speed.

The truck nearly hit one of the officers before crashing into the storefront and hitting a 19-year-old employee who was outside. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers arrested the driver and a 20-year-old female passenger.

The driver told officers that he knew the brakes were faulty and admitted to neglecting getting them fixed.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

