Note: Don't see the live video player above? Click here to watch.

The Seattle Mariners want taxpayer money to fund the future of Safeco Field.

The team plans to make a formal request to the King County Council on Monday. The Mariners are asking for $180 million to cover upkeep at the stadium.

When the team recently agreed to a 25-year lease extension at Safeco, lodging taxes were part of the deal.

The suggestion for public funding to pay for Safeco Field was met with pushback from King County Council Member Dave Upthegrove.

Councilmember Upthegrove released the following statement before Monday morning's meeting:

"The Mariners are a billion-dollar for-profit business that has generated enormous wealth for a small group of private owners. This business can and should continue to pay for upkeep of the baseball stadium. This business is the sole tenant of the facility—which was already built for them largely with taxpayer funds."

"The choice before us is whether to spend $185 million in taxpayer money to further increase the profits of a small group of business owners, or whether we spend these funds on a public purpose that benefits the people of King County."

"State law is absolutely clear that these funds can be spent on affordable housing, services for homeless youth, and actual tourism promotion that generates a greater economic benefit throughout King County."

"The decision we make will be a statement of our values and a test of whether our political process can work for all people, not just the privileged few."

The King County Council will hear the official motion at 10 a.m. Monday, sponsored by Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Peter von Reichbauer.

© 2018 KING