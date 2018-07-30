Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is filing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the decision to allow plans for 3D printed “ghost guns” to be released online.

Once released, critics worry the plans would allow anyone with a computer and a 3D printer to create an unregistered and potentially untraceable firearm.

Also see: Gun safety initiative certified to the November ballot

The plans for the 3D printed guns are set to be released on August 1, 2018. This is the first lawsuit over the plan, and it will seek a nationwide injunction.

Ferguson scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING