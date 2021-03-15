Washington state jumps to 50% capacity for a lot of businesses very soon

Washington's Governor said the entire state will move to Phase 3 reopening March 22, which also allows for spectators at sporting events and concerts.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced late last week that restaurants, gyms and other establishments can open to 50% capacity this month. It was a big announcement in Washington state that a lot of struggling businesses and their customers are glad to hear.

Already, Main Street is showing more signs of life. Restaurants, bars and other indoor venues are at 25% capacity now. Beginning March 22nd, the whole state will go to Phase 3 reopening statewide.



“This means our restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, movie theatres, some of the hardest-hit businesses in Washington state will be able to return to 50% capacity."



KGW visited Dulin’s Village Cafe in Vancouver's Uptown Village when it was doing outdoor and take out only. Now it has people inside enjoying a Sunday brunch in a warm dining room. Twice as many will be allowed in soon.



“It's about time, I'm ready to start enjoying life again— get back in action,” said Penny Clark, as she waited outside with three others for a table inside the restaurant," said Inslee in a press conference last week.



Sunday was Clark's first time dining in at a restaurant since the pandemic began. She is ready for expanded reopening as health metrics improve.

“It's definitely in the right direction absolutely. I've been in a one-woman office doing my own thing for a long time so I'm really happy just to be out,” said Clark before heading inside.



In downtown Vancouver, Kiggins Theatre has had very limited movies at the movie house itself, relying on selling virtual screenings to loyal customers instead.



Soon it will be able to open up the theatre to half capacity, on a regular basis.



Sporting events will also allow for spectators at games, from the pros to youth sports.



Fans watched from outside the fence as Prairie High School played Mountain View at McKenzie stadium this past Friday. Washington will allow 25% capacity in the stands for youth sports on March 18, in time for next weekend's games.



Back in Uptown Village, the Tip Top Tavern has survived the pandemic. But it has been a struggle.



“That'd be great I'd love to see that,” said Vancouver resident Steve Brackenbrough of the 50% capacity expansion, who added, “I'd actually love to see it go to 100% capacity but baby steps.”

