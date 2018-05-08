OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is adding a temporary statewide restriction on firearm use beginning Saturday, Aug. 3.

This restriction adds to fire prevention rules already in place on WDFW-managed lands.

“Weeks of dry weather have raised the threat of wildfire on both sides of the Cascades, and it’s critical for all of us to avoid doing anything that could damage or destroy fish and wildlife habitat,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, manager of the department’s Lands Division.

The department’s action follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation earlier this week of a state of emergency for wildfire threats across the state.

PREVIOUS: Gov. Inslee issues state of emergency for wildfire threats, sends National Guard to Spokane

Target shooting and other gun use will be prohibited, but discharge of a firearm for legal hunting is still permitted, officials said.

In western Washington, the WDFW shooting ban will be in effect until further notice at department-managed wildlife areas, boat launches and other water access sites.

All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases, officials said.

Any changes will be posted on the department's website.

