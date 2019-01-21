The Washington Legislature honored the late Paul Allen on what would have been his 66th birthday Monday.

A resolution was read on the state Senate floor remembering Allen’s accomplishments and the impact he had on Washington arts, sports, and science.

“Paul was a proud Washingtonian and I thank the Legislature for this honor on what would have been his 66th birthday,” Jody Allen, Paul’s sister, said in a statement. “Paul's love for this state is reflected in the institutions and programs he founded, and I know his contributions to our region will live on for generations.”

Allen died in October from complications associated with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He was best known as the co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Seahawks in addition to his philanthropic contributions, which exceeded $2 billion.

He founded the Allen Institute in 2003 to expand research in brain science, cell science, and bioscience.

His investment company Vulcan showcased his interest in scientific and space explorations, real estate and capital investments, conservation, and global health. A lover of the arts, Allen founded Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, now called MoPOP, and made several large gifts to radio station KEXP.

“He was a true philanthropist who cared deeply about education, arts, and people and showed that ‘as long as we work together – with both urgency and determination – there are no limits to what we can achieve,’” the resolution read.