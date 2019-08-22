SEATTLE — Washington Governor Jay Inslee told MSNBC Wednesday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow, Inslee said, "It's become clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball. I'm not going to be the president, so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race."

RELATED: Gov. Inslee hits donor threshold for next presidential debate

Inslee, 68, became the third Democrat to end his presidential bid after U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California pulled out of the primary last month followed by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper last week.

While Inslee had qualified for the first two presidential debates this summer, he struggled to gain traction in the crowded Democratic field and was falling short of the requirements needed to appear on two high-profile stages next month: the third DNC debate in Houston and a CNN town hall focused on climate change, Inslee's key issue.

Earlier this week, Inslee announced he had recently hit one of the markers — 130,000 unique donors. But he had yet to reach 2% in any poll and would have needed to hit that level of support in four qualifying polls.