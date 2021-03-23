Washington businesses opens up to 50% as state moves into Phase 3

Monday was a milestone day in Washington as the state doubled the number of people allowed in restaurants and other indoor businesses.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Monday was a milestone day in Washington as the state moved from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening. It doubled the number of people allowed in restaurants and other indoor businesses, now allowing businesses to be at 50% capacity.

It's been a rollercoaster of a year, at places like Beaches restaurant in Vancouver. Now they may need to add a few more logs on the pizza oven fire. 50% capacity here means 150 diners at a time can be inside.

"It's exciting, it's still definitely not where we want to be," said bar manager Cydnee Dedmore. "But we got to add a lot more tables, we can have parties: up to 10 people now instead of six, and that makes people happy and us happy because we don't like to split everybody up."

Monday's lunch customers moved into Beaches at a gentle pace. Nancy Zieman and Donna Diggs were there to celebrate Donna's birthday. The two women have a slightly different feel for indoor dining.

"It's good to get back in a restaurant but I have to say I did have some hesitation. But I recently got fully vaccinated so now I feel a little bit better about it," said Zieman.

"I'm totally comfortable I have been for a long time and I think it's been a long time coming," said Diggs.

At a Crossfit gym in Hazel Dell, James Niematalo was setting up for afternoon classes on Monday. He said more capacity could mean more memberships.

"It's gonna help to have more capacity and we're looking forward to this whole thing going away," said Niematalo, who is co-owner of Crossfit Untamed.

For the gym, Phase 3 may be more about changing attitudes.

"Hopefully the confidence will come from the community, that they want to get back to gyms and not just hibernate at home anymore, so that's what we're hoping," said Niematalo.

To remain in Phase 3, counties must keep their new COVID case numbers and hospitalizations down. Clark County is well below the marks but new cases have plateaued. Public health officer Dr. Alan Melnick says there is still plenty of virus in the community.

"Want people to avoid gatherings with folks from outside their household where the masks are not being worn and the physical distancing isn't followed," said Melnick.

Dr. Melnick has more concerns about gatherings at homes than in restaurants, where tables are laid out for safety.

Donna Diggs is glad to support by dining out.

"People need to be able to get back to work and take care of themselves; I think we can have a balance of being careful but still opening up, I think we're ready," said Diggs.

Also part of Phase 3, larger indoor venues like concerts and school events can have up to 400 people, as long as masks and social distancing are enforced. Fans will also be able to go to sports events again, at 25% capacity.