Warning: The story below contains graphic language

ST. LOUIS -- A woman no longer works at a bar in south St. Louis County after she was seen in a racist video on social media.

The profanity-laced video shows three people using the N-word. It was posted on Snapchat and shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“That is just disgraceful,” said Linda Harris, who was at the bar for dinner Monday night.

The 15-second video shows a young woman with a beer in her hand riding in a truck on a dirt road in the dark. In the video, you can hear her yelling a racial slur while others talk about going "nigger hunting."

"The language is upsetting, you know, racist," Shirley Decker, who was also at the bar, said.

The woman seen in the video worked at Social Bar and Grill for six months. Managers at the business would not go on camera to talk about the offensive video, but posted a response on Facebook:

Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile,disgusting, and offensive video made by one of... Posted by Social Bar and Grill on Monday, June 11, 2018

Customer Shirley Decker and a friend who visited the bar for her birthday say they're happy the bar took swift action and fired the worker quickly.

"I don't really think she reflects the management," Harris said.

They hope the backlash over the viral video forces small businesses to make a change in their social media policies and serves as a reminder for people to be careful when posting online.

"There should be re-training and we should all respect everybody individually and as a whole," Decker said.

KSDK also learned the woman may be in the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force released the following statement:

"We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention. The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary."

