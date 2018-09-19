A vigil was held tonight for the 51-year-old woman killed by a stray bullet in Burien Wednesday. Co-workers identified her as Gabriella Reyes Dominguez, a wife, mother, and grandmother well-known in the community.

Authorities later arrested two 17-year-old gang members in connection to the shooting. No other suspects are being sought.

A memorial continues to grow outside the clinic where Dominguez died. Friends at the scene described her as a pillar in the Burien community.

Vianeth Villasenor said she was someone who would invite the homeless inside on a cold day, serve them tea or give them a jacket.

"She was like our mom," Lesley Delgadillo said through tears. "She had three boys... four grandkids, a newborn grandkid."

Delgadillo says the fact the shooting was gang-related, makes the loss of her friend even tougher to bear. "This is so stupid. Because all these people repping what? For what? Taking people like her that don't deserve to go. People that actually serve the community, people that have families that love them — this is too much."

The vigil started at 7 p.m. outside the chiropractor and massage clinic where Dominguez worked for 18 years. The clinic is located at 15217 1st Ave. S. in Burien.

© 2018 KING