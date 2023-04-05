Yes, Washington state still requires front mounted license plates

SPOKANE, Wash. — As drivers in Washington prepare for increased travel in the spring and summer months, questions are circling around the state regarding license plate laws.
Several viewers have asked us whether or not front mounted license plates are required by law in Washington state.
THE QUESTION
Does Washington state still require front mounted license plates?
THE SOURCES
THE ANSWER
Yes, we can verify that front mounted license plates are required in Washington state. According to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.16A.200, this is true for those driving passenger vehicles.
WHAT WE FOUND
According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, front mounted plates are required for passenger vehicles only. The following vehicles are permitted to have only rear mounted plates:
- Campers
- Trailers
- Semi-trailers
- Mopeds
- Horseless carriages
- Motorcycles
Washington State Patrol says residents driving passenger vehicles without a front mounted plate is an equipment violation. They will be fined $139. However, according to state law, WSP may grant drivers an exception "if the body construction of the vehicle makes compliance with this section impossible."
