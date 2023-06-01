Yes, Oregon Republican lawmakers still get paid during the walkout

Oregon lawmakers' salaries are set by state statute, and the rules don't tie paychecks to attendance — not even if the absences are deliberate and unexcused.

SALEM, Ore. — KGW viewer Linda in Sherwood asks: Are Oregon Senate Republicans being paid during their walkout? It's a question that several KGW viewers have asked over the past month amid the latest Republican boycott in Salem.

The current Republican walkout is chiefly aimed at blocking a bill that would increase protections for abortion and gender-affirming care. Democrats hold 17 of the chamber's 30 seats, but at least 20 senators must be present to conduct business. With most Republicans gone, no votes can be held.

Most people with hourly jobs have no leeway for unexcused absences; if you don't clock in, you don't get paid. And even salaried employees would presumably find their paychecks halted pretty quickly if they simply stopped showing up for work. But does the same go for elected legislators?

THE QUESTION

Do Oregon lawmakers continue to get paid during legislative walkouts?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, all legislators are still being paid during the walkout. Salaries for Oregon's elected senators and representatives are set by state statute and there are no exceptions for unexcused absences.

WHAT WE FOUND

KGW's The Story team tackled this question last week and got a clear answer from the Oregon Legislative Administration office: salaries for Oregon senators and representatives are set by state law and are not tied to attendance.

It could be argued that Measure 113 impacts salaries in a roundabout way; at least 10 senators are now ineligible to hold office after their current terms end, so if they were hoping to win reelection and continue drawing those salaries, they'll have to make other plans — although some Republicans have said they plan to challenge Measure 113 in court.

But as far as the current session goes, there's been no interruption in paychecks for the missing Republicans, and no interruption for the Democrats left sitting around in the capitol either.

And how big are those paychecks? According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the base salary for Oregon lawmakers in 2022 was $33,853.

There's also a per diem allowance of $151 per day while the legislature is in session, which can boost a lawmaker's overall earnings by about $5,000 during short session years and by about $24,000 during long session years, The Story reported last year.