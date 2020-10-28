VERIFY: Why are there different colors for return envelopes for ballots?

The different colored envelopes help counties and the U.S. Postal Service distinguish each respective ballot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With Election Day less than a week away, many voters are returning their ballots. Oregon conducts all of its elections by mail and voters can either return their ballot envelopes by mail or by ballot drop-box.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 was the last day to safely mail in your ballot. But it's not too late to vote. You should drop your ballot off at an official ballot drop box.

KGW viewer Larry asked: "Why are there different colored return envelopes for ballots? Any significance to that?"

KGW set out to VERIFY: What do different colored ballot return envelopes signify?

Envelope colors have nothing to do with party affiliation or political alignments. The different colored envelopes help counties and the U.S. Postal Service distinguish each respective ballot.

"The counties do it to help identify their ballots and distinguish theirs from those of other counties," said Andrea Chiapella, the media contact for the Secretary of State's Office.

KGW can VERIFY: Different colored return envelopes for ballots are a visual aid to indicate the county in which the ballot is being cast.

If you're already aware of a mistake or inconsistency relating to your ballot, contact your local county elections office as soon as possible.