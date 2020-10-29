VERIFY: No, you cannot change your vote after casting your ballot in Oregon

President Trump tweeted that people should consider changing their vote if they voted for Biden. But in most states, this is not possible.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon, you cannot change your vote once you’ve mailed or dropped off your ballot, according to the Oregon Secretary of State website.

On Oct. 27, exactly a week before the election, President Donald Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that you can change your vote in most states.

To the contrary, only a handful of states — Oregon and Washington not included — allow voters to alter their ballot after already returning it.

Minnesota, Connecticut and Wisconsin are the only states that allow voters to change their vote once already cast, but some of these deadlines have already passed. Even in these states, if your vote has already been tabulated, you cannot call it back.

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

According to Matthew Weil, director of the Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, "Once the state has taken your ballot, and they've verified your eligibility, and they've separated the ballot from the ballot envelope, the game is over. There's no way to link it back to you."

In states like Oregon, you can only change your vote if you have not yet returned your mail-in ballot. If you make a mistake or change your mind, you can still request a replacement ballot from your county elections office.

You can also make changes directly on your ballot. According to the Multnomah County website, “It is critical that you make your choice obvious because election workers will inspect each ballot to make sure voter intent is understood and the ballot is counted correctly.”

Remember that you do not have to vote in all contests. If you vote for more than one candidate for office, or you select both YES and NO for a measure, this is considered an "overvote" and your vote will not be counted.

In Oregon, you can no longer safely mail in your ballot and must return it to a county election office or official drop box by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.