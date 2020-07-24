VERIFY: Is each positive test counted as a new COVID 19 test?

Oregon Health Authority Officials said each person is counted as a new case, not each test.
PORTLAND, Oregon — KGW continues to get questions related to COVID-19 testing and data, including how the state comes up with its daily numbers.
Viewer Colleen Fletcher asked KGW's Verify team this question via email:
"I have a friend insisting that some states are counting positive COVID-19 tests as positive cases. So, if one person gets 4 positive tests, that counts as 4 cases. Can you verify one way or the other?"
The claim about multiple tests being counted multiple times has been going around on social media for months now.
Doctors with the Oregon Health Authority said multiple positive tests from the same person do not count as multiple new cases.
"In Oregon, we're are counting people not the number of tests. So each person can only count as one positive test," said an epidemilogist with OHA during a recent Facebook Live Q and A. "So, when we say that there are, for example, 10 new cases in a specific county, these are new people diagnosed with COVID-19."
KGW can Verify: Oregon is not counting each positive test as a new case.
