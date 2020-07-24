VERIFY: Is each positive test counted as a new COVID 19 test?

Many of you have been following Oregon’s COVID-19 data closely and have asked us some great questions about it. Wednesday, July 15 you can have your questions answered by our data experts directly. Join us at 12:30 p.m. here on our Facebook page for a live Q&A on COVID-19 data. Questions: 13:24 – How many of the new cases reported each day are retests of people who already have COVID-19? 14:12 – Why don’t the case counts add up from one day to another? 16:04 – What happens if a presumptive case tests negative? 16:50 – Is it possible to know if someone dies of COVID-19 and not just with it? 18:05 – Why has there been a sharp increase in the percentage of cases with an unknown hospitalization status? 19:00 – What about HIPAA laws that protect our information? 20:20 – Does OHA have data on active and recovered cases? 21:30 – Is there data on the underlying conditions of people who die or have COVID-19? 22:10 – Will the Trump Administration’s new mandate that hospitals report COVID-19 numbers to HHS instead of CDC impact how OHA gets its numbers? 24:25 – What about false positives? Are those results skewing the data? 25:00 – How many of the presumptive cases turn out to be negative and are those numbers subtracted from the total? 26:10 – Is Oregon using antigen or pooled testing? 28:24 – Can you provide an overview of how Oregon is fairing in comparison to other states? 30:37 – Is there any data on where people are getting COVID-19?