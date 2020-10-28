VERIFY: How do I learn about candidates who aren't listed in the voters' pamphlet?

Any candidate whose information does not appear in the voters' guide must be researched through independent means, such as from the campaign or media coverage.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day for the 2020 general elections is now less than a week away and every day Oregonians are casting their votes via mail-in ballots.

KGW viewer Lissa Meade asked us: "Where can you get information on candidates when their information doesn't appear in the booklet (i.e. Multnomah Soil & Water Conservation District Directors)? There doesn't seem to be anything online, outside of their scanned applications."

KGW set out to VERIFY: How do I learn about candidates who aren’t listed in the elections voter guide?

Our source is Andrea Chiapella, media contact for the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

"If a candidate does not appear in the Voters’ Pamphlet (which is available online as well in multiple accessible formats), voters will need to research through other means such as seeking information directly from the campaign, media coverage, or other mechanisms," Chiapella said.

Some candidates may not be in the voters' guide because they filed as an official candidate too late. Others may have never intended to submit their candidacy information into the voter guide at all.

Regardless, any candidate whose information does not appear in the voters' guide must be researched through independent means.

If you have any questions regarding voting and elections, contact your local county elections office as soon as possible.