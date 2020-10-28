VERIFY: How do I know my ballot has been counted in Oregon?

“Voters should be confident that if their ballot is received and the signature verified it will be counted."

PORTLAND, Ore — Nov. 3 will mark the official day of the 2020 General Elections. Since Oregon conducts all of its elections by mail, many voters have already cast their ballots. Voters can either return their ballots by mail or by official ballot drop-box sites.

Voters in all Oregon counties can go to the oregonvotes.gov website and click the “My Vote” tab. The “My Vote” tab allows for voters to track their ballots, look up voting instructions and ballot drop-off sites, as well as check or update their registration.

To track your ballot you must enter your first and last name and your date of birth into the “My Vote” interface.

Some KGW viewers have expressed concern over the status of their ballots. We set out to Verify: How do I know my ballot has been counted?

Our source is Andrea Chiapella, the media contact for the Oregon Secretary of State's office.

She said, “The status of 'received' in MyVote means that the county elections office has received the ballot, but doesn’t designate if it has been accepted or not.”

This means that while ballots can be marked as received, they have not necessarily been verified and accepted into the vote count. If there are problems verifying signatures on the ballot return envelopes, voters will be notified by their county elections office and will have 14 days after Election Day to resolve any issues.

“Voters should be confident that if their ballot is received and the signature verified it will be counted," Chiapella added.

If you are already aware of a mistake or inconsistency relating to your ballot, contact your local county elections office as soon as possible.