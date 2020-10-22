VERIFY: How do I get a replacement ballot ASAP?

If your ballot arrives damaged, you make a mistake, spill something, lose your ballot, or for any other reason, contact your county elections office.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon ballots for the November election were sent out starting on October 14. Voters must fill out and return their ballots by mail or ballot drop-box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Our VERIFY team continues to receive questions regarding voting procedures and issues.

KGW viewer, Stephanie Prendergast, emailed asking:

“On Saturday night many mailboxes in our SW portland neighborhood had their ballots stolen, ours included... How do I get new ballots for my family in time for the election?”

KGW set out to VERIFY: What do you do if you need a replacement ballot ASAP?

The Oregon Secretary of State Website states:

“If your ballot arrives damaged, you make a mistake, spill something, lose your ballot, or for any other reason, contact your county elections office for a replacement ballot.”

Our source, Andrea Chiapella, media contact for the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division says that for issues relating to replacement ballots, voters should contact their local county elections office.

We contacted the elections offices of some of the larger counties in Oregon, inquiring how to go about obtaining a replacement ballot in time.

Tim Scott, Director of Multnomah County Elections said if you still haven’t received your initial ballot, wait until October 22 to request a new one. Scott says, “...starting on the 22nd voters can pick up their ballot in person if they would like.” Voters will be able to pick up their replacement ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Main Office or the voting center in Gresham until the election deadline at 8 pm on Election Day.

Scott encourages voters to take care of obtaining their replacement ballots as soon as possible.

County Clerk Sherry Hall says that if you are looking to obtain a replacement ballot in Clackamas County there is an order ahead form on the county website where you can request your replacement.

Hall adds, “Replacement ballots can be held at our office in “will call” and will be available within an hour of ordering –or— mailed the next business day.”

Replacements ballots sent by mail will end on Thurs., October 29. However, the deadline for requesting a replacement ballot and picking it up in-person in Clackamas County is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Mickie Kawai at the Washington County Election Office says the county can provide a replacement ballot in person at its election offices within 5 minutes. If the replacement ballot is requested by telephone, a new one can be mailed within 24 hours or you can pick it up at the offices within 30 minutes. If a replacement ballot is requested by the website, a replacement will be provided within 24 hours.

The last day to mail a replacement ballot is Thurs., October, 29. You can still request a replacement ballot to pick up in person until 8 pm on Election Day.

A clerk at Marion County also disclosed that often the quickest way to obtain a replacement ballot is to go to your county’s election office. A new ballot sent by mail will take several days to get to a voter and Marion County suggests that you request a new ballot be mailed as soon as possible. The deadline for requesting a replacement by mail is also Thurs., October 29. Otherwise, a new ballot can be picked up in-person until 8 pm on Election Day.

Again, if you are unsure about how to request and obtain a replacement ballot, contact your local County Elections Office for more information.