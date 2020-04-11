VERIFY: Fake Kate Brown tweet about western states claiming independence circulating on social media

The tweet was not published by Kate Brown and the image has been doctored.

PORTLAND, Ore — A fake image of a tweet from Oregon Governor Kate Brown emerged on Facebook Tuesday. The tweet appeared to have said that California, Oregon and Washington created a “pact” to separate from the United States if Trump is reelected. This tweet was not published by Kate Brown and the image has been doctored.

KGW can VERIFY: The election related post alleging to be from Governor Kate Brown is fake.

Our source for this story is Charles Boyle, Deputy Communications Director at Kate Brown’s Office. We asked Boyle about the image in question and he responded:

“...this is a fake post. The governor’s social media pages contain 15 posts from yesterday, and this is not one of them.”

It is not uncommon for such inflammatory and fake images like this to circulate on social media, and this is not the first time Gov. Brown has experienced false accusations and claims.

Emphasizing the importance of identifying misinformation, Boyle added:

“We urge all Oregonians: Trace the source of your news, and verify it is coming from a trusted source. If you see a post claiming to be from the governor, please check her social media accounts for yourself.”

Here is a real post from Wednesday morning that accurately conveys the governor’s sentiments about the election.

Again, KGW can VERIFY: The Kate Brown post circulating on social media about Oregon, Washington and California making a pact to declare “independence” is fake.