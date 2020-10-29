VERIFY: Can I drop off my ballot at any library book drop?

Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on November 3.

PORTLAND, Ore — Election Day for the 2020 general elections is less than a week away. Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on November 3. The last day to safely return ballots by mail was Tuesday, October 27. However, it is not too late to vote. Voters should drop their ballots off at an official ballot drop box.

KGW viewer Michael Orazio brought up the topic of official ballot drop-boxes at libraries. so KGW set out to Verify: Can you drop off your ballot at any library book drop?

Our source Andrea Chiapella, who works as the media contact for the Oregon Secretary of State Office, says:

“No, please visit our website to find the nearest official drop-box locations: All official drop boxes are clearly marked, viewers should be aware of that and not drop ballots into things like library book returns.”

KGW can Verify: You can only return your ballots at designated Official Ballot Drop-Boxes which you can locate here.

Again, not all library book drops are official ballot return sites. Any official ballot drop-off site will be clearly marked as such.

If you're already aware of a mistake or inconsistency relating to your ballot, contact your local county elections office as soon as possible.