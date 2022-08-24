Yes, graduate loans are eligible for loan forgiveness

We answer three questions about how graduate loan debt is impacted by the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan.

On Aug. 24, the Biden administration announced it was planning to forgive some federal student loan debt. The Department of Education is set to forgive up to $10,000 for many students, and up to $20,000 for students who received Pell Grants while in school, if they meet income qualifications.

Since then, several readers have reached out to VERIFY with questions about how graduate loans factor into this decision. We answer the most common forgiveness questions about graduate loans.

THE SOURCES

QUESTION #1

Are graduate loans included in the student debt forgiveness plan?

THE ANSWER

Yes, graduate loans are included in the student debt forgiveness plan.

WHAT WE FOUND

Debt accrued from graduate loans is eligible for forgiveness, so long as it’s a federal loan held by the Department of Education.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona tweeted that all loans held by the Department of Education are eligible for forgiveness. That includes graduate loans — as well as Grad PLUS loans, Parent PLUS loans and spousal loans.

“We were worried they were going to exclude grad, or Parent PLUS, or both,” said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors (TISLA). “And they are absolutely not excluded. They are just as eligible for this forgiveness.”

Other student loan experts echoed Mayotte’s reassurances.

“We have confirmed that graduate student borrowers will be included in this cancellation,” said Jessica Thompson, vice president of The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS). “So again: same income thresholds, same amounts.”

QUESTION #2

Can student borrowers receive $20,000 in forgiveness on graduate loans if they received Pell Grants as undergraduate students?

THE ANSWER

Yes, student borrowers can receive $20,000 in forgiveness on graduate loans if they received Pell Grants as undergraduate students.

WHAT WE FOUND

Students qualify for up to $20,000 in federal student debt forgiveness on any federal student loans if they received a Pell Grant.

Pell Grants are typically only awarded to “undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and have not earned a bachelor's, graduate or professional degree,” the U.S. Department of Education says.

But some students may have received a Pell Grant as an undergraduate, and gone on to accrue federal loan debt from graduate school. The White House’s forgiveness plan stipulates that such a person would qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness, even if the outstanding loans are only graduate school loans.

Not once does the White House or Department of Education specify that the extra forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients is exclusive to undergraduate loans. A graphic tweeted by Biden when he first announced the plan says that his administration’s plan forgives $20,000 in debt “if you went to college on Pell Grants.”

“Think of the Pell Grant receipt as an eligibility criteria determining the amount you can have canceled against your total outstanding qualifying (e.g. federally held) debt,” said Jessica Thompson, vice president of TICAS.

People enrolled in post-baccalaureate teacher certification programs are also eligible for Pell Grants, and if they received a Pell Grant while in these programs, they are also eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.

QUESTION #3

Do the changes to income-driven repayment plans apply to graduate loans?

THE ANSWER

No, the changes to the income-driven repayment plans do not apply to graduate loans.

WHAT WE FOUND

The changes to the income-driven repayment plans specifically target undergraduate loans, not graduate loans. Even so, people with both types of loans will have a new rate and they won’t have to make two separate payments.

The White House says payments to income-driven repayment plans will be capped at 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income, half of the 10% cap it is currently. Additionally, the Department of Education will cover a borrower’s unpaid monthly interest, so no borrower’s balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments to their income-driven repayment plan.

But the Department of Education says its new rule would “require borrowers to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income monthly on undergraduate loans.”

Another press release from the Department of Education also explains that the rate reduction is for undergraduate loans, but goes a step further to specify “borrowers with both undergraduate and graduate loans will pay a weighted average rate.”

So that means that people with both types of loans on income-driven repayment plans would pay at a rate between 5% and 10%, based on how much they owe in undergraduate versus graduate school loans.