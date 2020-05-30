VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and claims from the Minneapolis protests

Photos, videos and claims about the protests in Minneapolis have spread online, but not all of it is true.

As conversations around George Floyd’s death in police custody and protests around the country continue, we’re also seeing a lot of misinformation posted and shared online. VERIFY is breaking down the viral photos and videos people are associating with the protest so you know what’s real, what’s untrue and what’s unverified.

"Rioters dropped this" document showing paid actors in protests - FALSE

This photo has surfaced on a few sites including QAnon groups on Facebook. It claims to be a document found at a recent protest. The document talks about props, behavior and how to stick to your "personality profile assignment."



This photo is not new. In fact, a reverse-image search found it online on sites dating back to 2015. This document and its claims are false.

President Trump tweet that George Floyd's family was "honored to hear from" him - FALSE.

Multiple photos that appeared to show a tweet by President Trump were spread widely. In the "tweet," Trump appears to write that he spoke with George Floyd's family and that "they were honored to hear from" him. It adds that he doesn't "want to see another black many die by a knee to the neck...there's better ways to die."



This tweet is fake. It was not posted on President Trumps actual Twitter page and it did not appear on a site that keeps deleted tweets from politicians.

Photo of burning apartment building - VERIFIED

This photo of a burning apartment building is from Minneapolis this week. A similar photo of what is the same building in the same fire is in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota’s largest newspaper.

The building was an affordable housing complex that was under construction and set to hit the market later this year.

So we can confirm this picture really is of a burning building that was set on fire during protests in Minneapolis.

Identity and motives of a man breaking windows at a Minnesota Auto Zone - UNVERIFIED

Users across social media have shared a video of a man breaking windows at an AutoZone in Minneapolis. The man is wearing all black, has a gas mask on and is holding an umbrella.

Some posts have claimed this is a “white dude sabotaging the George Floyd Uprising.”

ARE WHITE DUDES SABOTAGING THE GEORGE FLOYD UPRISING? Hiding behind gas masks and systematically smashing windows and starting fires during protests over George Floyd's murder. Is this a coordinated campaign? Posted by In the NOW on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The VERIFY team has looked into this video and has reached out to multiple sources, but at this point, we cannot independently verify the man’s identity or motives.

The most shared version of this claim says the man in the video is actually an officer with the St. Paul Police Department.

The St. Paul Police Department has publicly denied it’s their officer.

Picture of McDonald’s burning – FALSE

Another viral photo is one from a Twitter account called Breaking911 with the caption “McDonald’s has fallen.”

This image isn’t in Minneapolis and was not taken this year. The exact picture can be seen in this 2016 Lebanon Daily News story reporting on a grease fire that occurred in a McDonald’s in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.