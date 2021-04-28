Fact-checking President Biden's address to Congress, Republican response

Our VERIFY team is fact-checking what is true and false during President Biden's address to Congress and the Republican response.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will give his first address to Congress on Wednesday night, one day before marking 100 days in office. The speech begins at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT.

Following Biden's address, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will deliver a Republican response.

Our VERIFY journalists are fact-checking the claims and statements from both in real time. Refresh this page to see the latest claims as the speech goes on.

THE CLAIM (From speech excerpts released before the address): "Nearly 90% of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree. 75% don’t require an associate’s degree."

THE ANSWER: This claim needs context.

Biden appears to be referencing a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW), an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute.

In the report, researchers predict the American Jobs Plan would create or save 15 million jobs over 10 years. Of the infrastructure jobs, 75% would be “for people with no more than a high school diploma and some non-degreed short-term training.”

Of the other 25% of jobs, 10% would require an associate’s degree, 11% would require a bachelor’s degree and 4% would require a graduate degree, according to the report. So, the claim that nearly 90% of infrastructure jobs would not require a college degree is misleading.