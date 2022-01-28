Yes, millions of free N95 masks will soon be available at thousands of pharmacies and health centers in the US

In the coming weeks, 400 million free N95 masks from the federal government will be distributed at thousands of pharmacies and health centers across the country.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance to recommend that people wear “the most protective mask” they can. While the agency stopped short of suggesting one type of mask over another, they explained N95 respirators and KN95 masks offer more protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant than surgical and cloth masks.

A few days later, on Jan. 18, the White House announced the Biden administration was going to make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free to help protect them against omicron. VERIFY viewer Susan wanted to know whether she could pick up the free N95 masks at a local drugstore in her community and how many she could receive.

THE QUESTION

Will free N95 masks from the federal government be available at local pharmacies in the U.S.?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, millions of free N95 masks from the federal government will be available at tens of thousands of local pharmacies and health centers across the U.S.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to a White House official, the 400 million free non-surgical N95 masks will soon be available at tens of thousands of local pharmacies and thousands of community health centers nationwide. The Biden administration is leveraging the federal retail pharmacy program and the federal community health center program to ensure access is easy and convenient.

Since January 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it has tripled the number of N95 masks being held in the Strategic National Stockpile to more than 750 million. Now, millions of adult-sized NIOSH-approved masks are already being sent out to participating pharmacies and health centers across the country.

HHS officials say there will be a limit of three free N95 masks per person through the program, which is set to be fully up and running by early February. Details on how often people will be able to receive the free masks is not yet available.

Midwest-based grocery chain Meijer confirmed the company has already received three million masks. Meanwhile, grocery and pharmacy chains, such as Albertsons, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, told VERIFY that while they are still working to finalize details, they plan to start giving out masks to their customers in the coming weeks. The initial phase of the program is already underway at hundreds of health centers nationwide and will continue on a rolling basis, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).