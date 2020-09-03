PORTLAND, Ore. — A graphic circulating social media sites around the world claims the coronavirus can be killed in hot temperatures and suggests eating cold food is not advised has been verified to be false.

The graphic, which has also spread through WhatsApp, even prompted a response from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) deputy executive director for partnerships.

“A recent erroneous online message circulating in several languages around the world and purporting to be a UNICEF communication appears to indicate, among other things, that avoiding ice cream and other cold foods can help prevent the onset of the disease. This is, of course, wholly untrue," Charlotte Petri Gornitzka wrote.

We can verify this UNICEF poster is NOT real, and the "facts" listed on it are not true.

OHA recommends that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Stay home while you are sick

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

