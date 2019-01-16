GRESHAM, Ore. — Two pedestrians were hit by a possibly impaired driver on SE Stark Street near SE 179th Avenue Tuesday night, police said.

Gresham Police and medical personnel responded to the corner of SE Starkand SE 179th at 8:42 p.m.

They found two people who had been hit by a vehicle. The driver had remained on scene.

Both victims were taken to Portland hospitals as trauma patients. Both are expected to survive.

The driver cooperated with police but ultimately was processed for driving impaired by the Vehicular Crimes Team.

SE Stark was closed in both directions between SE 181st and SE 176th avenues was closed in both directions for the investigation.