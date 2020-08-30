Vehicle crashed into apartment building, 3 people hospitalized

Two vehicles crashed and one of them hit an apartment building and a transformer which caused a power outage in the area.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police officers responded to a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. near the 13700 block of Southeast Division Street. Two vehicles crashed and one of them hit an apartment building and a transformer which caused a power outage in the area.

Portland police said three people were treated at local hospitals. They have not release any information about their conditions. They said speed may have been a factor in the crash.