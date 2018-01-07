KEIZER, Ore. -- Who would set a fireworks stand on fire? It’s the question band students from McNary High school in Keizer asked, after someone broke into their fundraising tent on Friday night.

It happened in the parking lot of the Countryside Christian Church at 5776 McLeod Ln NE in Keizer. The annual fundraiser helps pay for band uniforms, music and travel. It also helps McNarry band students like Allycia Thomas pay their $250 in annual band fees.

“It’s really sad,” said Thomas. “I paid off all of my ninth grade year and half of my tenth grade year just with fundraising, mainly with the fireworks booth.”

When firefighters arrived, all the tent panels and six long tables were destroyed. The smell of burnt plastic lingered in the air on Saturday morning as volunteers scrambled to rebuild the tent. The fireworks had been stored in a locked trailer overnight, so none of them were damaged.

“It didn't go boom, you know?” Said Lynnea Lane, president of the McNary Band Boosters. “We could have lost so much more and people could have gotten hurt.”

Dozens of volunteers cleaned up the damage and the tent company brought out six new panels. By 2:30 p.m., the fireworks tent re-opened for business.

“The troops rallied, it was great,” said Lane.“People came out and saved the day.”

Lane said the band would have to pay for the damaged tent panels and they lost five hours of peak business. Lane estimated damages at $5,000.

“Please support the band, please come out and buy fireworks,” said Lane.“We're taking donations.”

Thomas said the community’s help mattered to her and her fellow band members.

“We don't get a lot of help during the year,” said Thomas.“To get this help is really reassuring.”

The fireworks stand was scheduled to be open every day through the Fourth of July. The band boosters also started a GoFundMe account for those interested in donating. Anyone with information on who started the fire is asked to call police.

