SEATTLE — A University of Washington student died Wednesday after slipping near Drumheller Fountain.

The 19-year-old woman, a sophomore, fell about 10:30 a.m. and received a serious head injury, according to UW Police. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office announced Thursday the student died of “pulmonary embolism due to deep vein thrombosis.” It has been ruled a natural death.

“Whether exactly how that interacted with the fall, this is brand new information,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said during a press conference Thursday.

“This is new information, we’re trying to put the pieces together. I know that one of the things that we discussed yesterday was that people that were with her noted that she did not break her fall,” she continued.

“We are all deeply stunned by this unfortunate accident,” UW Police Major Steve Rittereiser said in a statement.

UW police detectives are investigating the incident and have not determined the cause of the fall.

Cauce tweeted Wednesday that student safety was the university's number one priority and the UW is "grieving this terrible tragedy."

Cauce also said she has been in touch with the student's family.

"The University is doing all we can to support them in this difficult time," Cauce tweeted.

Seattle has plunged to sub-freezing temperatures over the last few days after a storm brought 2.7 inches of snow to the Seattle area Sunday and Monday. Temperatures fell into the 20s Monday and Tuesday night, freezing snowmelt on roads and sidewalks.