An unexploded device was found floating in Puget Sound Tuesday, off the west shore of Bainbridge Island. Aerials from SkyKING showed a rusty, rounded object with rods protruding from it.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources discovered the object between the Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Kitsap County Emergency Management ordered residents near the Brownsville Marina to shelter in place while the Navy, Coast Guard, and local law enforcement investigate.

The Navy deployed an 'Explosive Ordnance Disposal' team to inspect the unidentified mine, which was found to have decades of marine growth.

Around 5 p.m., two divers approached the device and started securing it with a rope. Crews are now working on a safe disposal plan.

The Coast Guard established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the ordnance and are patrolling the perimeter to keep boats away. A 5,000-foot temporary flight restriction is also in effect.

WATCH: Divers approach unexploded device

Brownsville, where the device was first discovered, is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport's torpedo testing range.

'Unexploded ordnance' in Puget Sound. Courtesy: Meegan M. Reid, Kitsap Sun

Dive team approaches 'unexploded' device drifting in Puget Sound.

Coast Guard responds to 'unexploded ordnance' in Puget Sound. Credit: SkyKING

© 2018 KING